Fasting continues as Saudi Arabia declares Wednesday Eid-el-Fitr



Monday, April 8, 2024 – The Ramadan fast continues on Tuesday, April 9 as Saudi Arabia today announced that the crescent of Shawwal has not been sighted.

This was made known on Haramin’s official Facebook page, an official platform for the Muslim community around the world. It also added that the Eid-El-Fitr would be held on Wednesday, April 10 to mark the beginning of the new Islamic month.

“The crescent moon was not sighted in Saudi Arabia. Therefore, Eid Al Fitr will be celebrated on Wednesday, 10th April 2024. May Allāh allow us to utilise the remaining moments of this blessed month to engage in that which pleases Him, may He accept our siyām, qiyām & a’māl & may He allow us to witness many more Ramadāns in good health. Āmīn,” it wrote

However, Kenyan Muslims are expected to wait for the announcement of SUPKEM later in the day.