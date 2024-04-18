DENNIS WANYAMA (Pictured) exposed as a notorious conman masquerading as car dealer - A victim who wanted to buy a Land Rover Discovery 2016 narrates how he almost lost millions of shillings.





Thursday, April 18, 2024 - A victim has come forward and exposed a rogue car dealer from Mombasa identified as Dennis Wanyama, who is conning unsuspecting car buyers.

This is the message that he wrote to Cyprian Nyakundi.

Hi Nyakundi. I would like you to expose this company/car dealer claiming to operate from Mombasa by the name Nobel Trading Company Limited.

They claim to be located at Port Reitz next to Port Reitz District Hospital in Changamwe, Mombasa, on their Instagram account but they are scammers.

I was interested in buying a white Land Rover Discovery 2016 which is advertised on their page.

I traveled to Mombasa on Tuesday 15th of April 2024 together with my mechanic so that he could check on the vehicle.

However, upon reaching Port Reitz, there was no evidence of their showroom. The person claiming to be the director, Dennis Wanyama (0784 495 784) was constantly busy and he cancelled all my calls, especially after I sent him a message that I was in Port Reitz.

When my mechanic called, he answered his phone and told him they were closed and the Discovery had already been paid a deposit for. Immediately thereafter, he blocked my number.

I can’t access their Instagram page.

His other numbers are 0786 334 985 and 0732 355 382.

He even started asking me for a deposit to secure the unit. They pretend to offer very good prices, but they are just conning people.





