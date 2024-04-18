DENNIS WANYAMA (Pictured) exposed as a notorious conman masquerading as car dealer - A victim who wanted to buy a Land Rover Discovery 2016 narrates how he almost lost millions of shillings.

Thursday, April 18, 2024 - A victim has come forward and exposed a rogue car dealer from Mombasa identified as Dennis Wanyama, who is conning unsuspecting car buyers.
This
is the message that he wrote to Cyprian Nyakundi.
Hi Nyakundi. I would like you to expose
this company/car dealer claiming to operate from Mombasa by the name Nobel
Trading Company Limited.
They claim to be located at Port Reitz next
to Port Reitz District Hospital in Changamwe, Mombasa, on their Instagram
account but they are scammers.
I was interested in buying a white Land
Rover Discovery 2016 which is advertised on their page.
I
traveled to Mombasa on Tuesday 15th of April 2024 together with my mechanic so
that he could check on the vehicle.
However, upon reaching Port Reitz, there
was no evidence of their showroom. The person claiming to be the director,
Dennis Wanyama (0784 495 784) was constantly busy and he cancelled all my
calls, especially after I sent him a message that I was in Port Reitz.
When my mechanic called, he answered his
phone and told him they were closed and the Discovery had already been paid a
deposit for. Immediately thereafter, he blocked my number.
I can’t access their Instagram page.
His other numbers are 0786 334 985 and 0732
355 382.
He even started asking me for a deposit to secure the unit. They pretend to offer very good prices, but they are just conning people.
