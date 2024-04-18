A married pastor exposed for dating a teenage girl - He bought for her an iPhone 15 Pro Max to celebrate their 4th anniversary (PHOTOs).





Thursday, April 18, 2024 - A teenager’s show-off of a luxury gift from her alleged boyfriend spiraled into a major controversy after it emerged that she is dating a married pastor, forcing her to retreat from social media amid raging backlash.

The girl is dating a married South African pastor identified as Ntsikelelo Kamanga, the founder of the Pentecostal Protestant Church.

She flaunted an iPhone 15 Pro Max that he gifted her to celebrate their 4th anniversary.

Concerns were raised about their age difference, considering that the teenage girl identified as, Mini.enhle on social media is currently in Grade 12, suggesting that the relationship may have started when she was just 12 years old.

Amid the social media storm, users pieced together clues from Mini.enhle’s now-deleted posts, identifying her partner as Ntsikelelo Kamanga(the Man of God) through details like his hands, silhouette, and vehicle number plate.



Kamanga, a married man and a pastor at the Pentecostal Protestant Church, was thus outed as the alleged ‘blesser’ in the relationship.

The girl has been flaunting a lavish lifestyle on social media reportedly sponsored by the pastor.

She has over 165,000 followers on Instagram where she parades her lavish lifestyle.

Check this out.













































The Kenyan DAILY POST.