Donholm-based preacher, APOSTLE CHRIS NAMALE, flaunts his security detail - He allegedly charges his followers Ksh 8,000 for a one-on-one encounter (VIDEO).

popular preacher in Nairobi’s Eastlands, where he runs a church called
Seed of Hope Ministries in Donholm.
His
megachurch is flocked by thousands of congregants and according to sources,
the flashy preacher charges his followers Ksh 8,000 to have a one-on-one
encounter with him.
He
also allegedly hires people to stage miracles and sells anointing oil at a fee.
The
controversial preacher has been flaunting his lavish lifestyle on social media.
He
owns a fleet of guzzlers and moves around with bodyguards.
He
posted a video flaunting his security detail which consists of heavily built men
who protect him wherever he goes.
The charismatic preacher was filmed sharing a light moment with his wife while being surrounded by the bodyguards.
