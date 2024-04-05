Country singer COLT FORD suffers heart attack after show



Friday, April 4, 2024 – Country music star Colt Ford was rushed to the hospital after suffering a heart attack after his show in Arizona this week.

Colt's team told TMZ that he's currently in ICU at the Banner Desert Medical Center in Mesa, Arizona. He was rushed to the hospital after his performance at Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row in Gilbert Thursday night. The Country singer is now stable.

Colt was diagnosed with an autoimmune disease called Myasthenia Gravis in 2022, and this might have something to do with his heart attack but it's still unclear at this point.

Colt Ford, a known name in the country-rap music world. He has several number 1 hits, and originally recorded Jason Aldean's "Dirt Road Anthem," which has garnered over 927 million worldwide streams.

He's had 5 consecutive Top 10 debuts on the Billboard Top Country Albums Chart, with his album "Declaration of Independence" hitting the top of the charts in 2012.