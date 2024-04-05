Country singer COLT FORD suffers heart attack after show

Friday, April 4, 2024 – Country music star Colt Ford was rushed to the hospital after suffering a heart attack after his show in Arizona this week.
Colt's team told TMZ that he's currently in ICU at the
Banner Desert Medical Center in Mesa, Arizona. He was rushed to the hospital
after his performance at Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row in Gilbert Thursday
night. The Country singer is now stable.
Colt was diagnosed with an autoimmune disease called
Myasthenia Gravis in 2022, and this might have something to do with his heart
attack but it's still unclear at this point.
Colt Ford, a known name in the country-rap music world.
He has several number 1 hits, and originally recorded Jason Aldean's "Dirt
Road Anthem," which has garnered over 927 million worldwide streams.
He's had 5 consecutive Top 10 debuts on the Billboard Top
Country Albums Chart, with his album "Declaration of Independence"
hitting the top of the charts in 2012.
