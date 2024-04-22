BEYONCE shows off her natural hair to rubbish accusations of wearing a blonde wig (PHOTOs and VIDEO)







Monday, April 22, 2024 – Beyonce has taken her followers along on her entire hair-wash day routine to show that her hair is all hers.

For years now, the singer's hair has been the topic of debate.

Recently, she was accused of trying to be a white woman by wearing blonde wigs. Her mother, Tina Knowles had to defend her by sharing photos of her long natural hair.





Now, Beyonce is putting the accusations to rest.

She shared a video detailing her entire hair care process and even filmed her hair from root to tip to show there were no additions.

She added that for 25 years, she has been colouring her hair and experimenting with different colours, yet her hair has remained healthy.

Her fans were awed by the video and they said as much in the comments.

See below.