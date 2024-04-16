ATWOLI left licking his wounds as RUTO’s government orders all private security companies to stop contributing money to COTU

Tuesday, April 16, 2024 - The Central Organisation for Trade Unions (COTU) has suffered a huge blow after President William Ruto’s government ordered all private security companies to stop contributing to the union effective immediately.
The bad news was delivered by
Private Security Regulatory Authority (PSRA).
In a statement, PSRA CEO Fazul
Mahamed noted that all private companies will be required to cease their
contributions with the order taking effect immediately.
PSRA explained that Francis
Atwoli-led COTU has failed in its mandate of advocating for the rights of the
security workers despite their significant membership and contributions.
“Regrettably, notwithstanding
their significant financial contributions, COTU has not lived up to its mandate
and has persistently disregarded, declined, and/or neglected to advocate for
their rights,” read the statement in part.
Additionally, the Authority
faulted COTU for its failure to ensure that the private security workers
received a minimum wage as earlier proposed.
According to Fazul, each of the
workers is deducted a fee ranging from Ksh150 to Ksh620 depending on their
salary range.
The regulatory authority has
also stated that they have instituted an investigation into the collection and
use of all the finances that have been deducted from the security workers.
PSRA, therefore averred
that its preliminary investigations showed that its members had made
contributions amounting to billions of shillings to the union.
Moreover, PSRA warned private
security firms that any organisation, heading into the future, found culpable
of violating this directive risked having their license revoked.
“Any private security company
that continues to deduct and remit the said fees to the Central Organization of
Trade Unions (COTU), SHALL be subjected to a statutory review of its
registration and licensing status in accordance with Section 32 of the Act,”
explained PSRA.
