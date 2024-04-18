ASHANTI displays baby bump as she's seen for the first time after announcing her pregnancy

Thursday, April 18, 2024 – Ashanti has been seen for the first time since announcing her pregnancy.
She was pictured attending the POSSIBLE marketing conference
in Miami, Florida.
The Rock Wit U hitmaker, 43, proudly showed off her
growing baby bump in a form-fitting deep blue dress, which featured a
one-shoulder cape.
The singer, who confirmed she is expecting her first child
with Nelly, 49, earlier on Wednesday, April 17, accessorized with colourful
snakeskin heels and a matching clutch.
While announcing her pregnancy news the star also revealed her engagement to Nelly in an interview with Essence.
