ASHANTI displays baby bump as she's seen for the first time after announcing her pregnancy



Thursday, April 18, 2024 – Ashanti has been seen for the first time since announcing her pregnancy.

She was pictured attending the POSSIBLE marketing conference in Miami, Florida.

The Rock Wit U hitmaker, 43, proudly showed off her growing baby bump in a form-fitting deep blue dress, which featured a one-shoulder cape.

The singer, who confirmed she is expecting her first child with Nelly, 49, earlier on Wednesday, April 17, accessorized with colourful snakeskin heels and a matching clutch.

While announcing her pregnancy news the star also revealed her engagement to Nelly in an interview with Essence.