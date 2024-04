Thursday, April 18, 2024 – A South African, Ravele, has narrated how his colleague was found dead on his bed after he didn't show up for work two days in a row.

"My worst fear happened to a Colleague, He didn’t show up for work 2 days in a row. Day 3 another colleague was sent to check on him only to find that he passed on in His Bed. This is one of the disadvantages of staying alone. Rest in Peace to the Gentle Man," he wrote on Wednesday, April 17.