After raiding their payslips with crazy taxes, CS KURIA insults civil servants as he vows to cut their salaries to tame the ballooning wage bill – LOOK!



Saturday April 13, 2024 - Cabinet Secretary for Public Service, Moses Kuria, has called on Kenyans to end their silence on the fact that civil servants consume nearly half of the nation’s revenues.

Speaking at an event at the Nairobi Safari Club organised by the Steering Committee of the Third National Wage Bill Conference 2024, Kuria termed civil servants as ‘selfish’ for facilitating the high wage bill.

The outspoken CS expressed his bewilderment at the persistently high wage bill, which currently stands at 43 per cent of revenues.

“This is a question of morality.”

“It is a question of ethics.”

“It is not even a question of economics and other high-value principles,” Kuria bemoaned.

“It is a question of selfishness.”

“How can one million people be so selfish?” he added.

Kuria questioned the ethical and moral justifications for such disproportionate spending.

“How can you agree to shoulder the burden of one million people for so long?”

“How can you allow one million people to gobble up all the money you make?” he queried the audience, emphasizing the urgent need for reform.

Kuria's remarks come ahead of the much-anticipated conference scheduled from April 15th to 17th, which aims to tackle this pressing issue.

The goal is to reduce the wage bill-to-revenue ratio to 35 per cent by 2028, potentially saving the country an estimated Ksh 80 billion annually.

Lyn Mengich, Chairperson of the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC), echoed Kuria’s sentiments, highlighting the broader economic implications of such a reduction.

