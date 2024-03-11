UHURU‘s lady says RUTO fooled KIKUYUS as she asks Kenyans the difference between BBI Reggae and NADCO report – LOOK!

Monday, March 11, 2024 - One of former President Uhuru Kenyatta‘s confidants has asked Kenyans to explain the difference between the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) and the National Delegates Committee report.

BBI was an initiative by Uhuru and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga but current president William Ruto and his voting robots were opposed to the initiative.

However, when they came into power in a hotly contested election in 2022, Ruto and the same opposition leader, Raila Odinga, came up with a new initiative dubbed the National Delegates Committee Report commonly known as NADCO, which has proposed the same things that were in BBI which was banished by the courts.

Reacting to the similarity between NADCO and BBI, renowned digital and media strategist, Pauline Njoroge, said she was asked by a friend about the difference between BBI and NADCO report.

“A friend just asked me the difference between the BBI and NADCO report,” Pauline wrote on her X and laughed sarcastically.

The Kenyan DAILY POST