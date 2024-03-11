UHURU‘s lady says RUTO fooled KIKUYUS as she asks Kenyans the difference between BBI Reggae and NADCO report – LOOK!

Monday, March 11, 2024 - One of former President Uhuru Kenyatta‘s confidants has asked Kenyans to explain the difference between the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) and the National Delegates Committee report.
BBI was an initiative by Uhuru and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga
but current president William Ruto and his voting robots were opposed to the
initiative.
However, when they came into power in a hotly contested election in
2022, Ruto and the same opposition leader, Raila Odinga, came up with a new
initiative dubbed the National Delegates Committee Report commonly known as
NADCO, which has proposed the same things that were in BBI which was banished by the
courts.
Reacting to the similarity between NADCO and BBI, renowned digital and
media strategist, Pauline Njoroge, said she was asked by a friend about the difference between BBI and NADCO report.
“A friend just asked me the
difference between the BBI and NADCO report,” Pauline wrote on her X and
laughed sarcastically.
