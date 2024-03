They can’t afford to be where I be without me - DJ CUPPY shades her exes



Sunday, March 10, 2024 – Billionaire daughter, Florence Otedola aka DJ Cuppy, has taken to her Instagram page today March 6, to throw shade at her exes.

According to her, she never runs into her exes because, on their own, they cannot afford to be in the same place with her.

She posted the photo above with the caption;

‘I never run into my ex’s… They can’t afford to be where I be without me''