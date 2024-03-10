See how former IEBC Commissioner ROSELYN AKOMBE reacted after RUTO appointed EZRA CHILOBA as the ambassador to the US?

Sunday, March 10, 2024 - Former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) commissioner Roselyn Akombe has reacted to President Wiliam Ruto’s decision to appoint Ezra Chiloba as an ambassador.

According to Akombe, she is not troubled at all by Ezra Chiloba's appointment as an ambassador.

Chiloba once served as the IEBC chief executive officer.

Ruto appointed Chiloba as Consul General in the United States.

He would be in charge of the state of Los Angeles.

Reacting to the appointment, a Kenyan suggested that it was strategic in tracing Akombe, who fell out with the Kenyan state in 2017.

"Chiloba has been sent to look for Akombe. She should now be watchful and careful. Chiloba is hunting her down. She better move to Switzerland," said the concerned Kenyan named Mapangala.

In her reaction, Akombe said she is not in fear of anything, entrusting her safety with her God.

Akombe fled Kenya at a critical time ahead of the 2017 repeat elections, following the annulment of the presidential results by the Supreme Court.

She resigned from her post citing intimidation and lack of transparency in the country's electoral system.

Akombe had also promised to testify in the public inquest into the brutal murder of former IEBC ICT director Chris Musando.

Since then, she shunned Kenya until 2021 when she first returned.

The Kenyan DAILY POST