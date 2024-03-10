Can you wake up around 4.30am to make breakfast? Can you tolerate my very bad habits? – KIZZ DANIEL replies to a lady who asked him to leave his wife for her



Sunday, March 10, 2024 – Singer, Kizz Daniel, has revealed that he has been married since 2020 and that his wife is partly from Warri and Igbo.

He disclosed this on X while having an exchange with some of his female fans who said they were interested in dating him.

Unbothered by the news, one female fan asked the singer to leave his wife for her but he replied by asking her if she can wake up at 4.30am to make him breakfast and if she can tolerate his ‘very bad habits.’

He also disclosed that nothing can separate him from his wife.

See the exchange below