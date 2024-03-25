The moment WETANGULA, NATEMBEYA supporters clashed in Trans Nzoia – This could have ended badly (VIDEO)





Monday, March 25, 2024 - A video has emerged showing the moment supporters of Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya and those of National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula clashed during a burial ceremony in the Western region.

In the video, Wetangula is seen surrounded by his bodyguards as chaos ensues.

The incident happened on Saturday in Trans Nzoia county during the burial of Sarah Nyongesa, the wife of the former Nominated MCA Philip Nyongesa.

Here is the video capturing the chaos.

Video of Wetangula being beaten properly by Natembeya in trans-nzoia https://t.co/QZQKlDAncG — GUSTAVO (@Gustavo__254) March 24, 2024

