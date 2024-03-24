RUTO’s man, FAROUK KIBET, calls for immediate arrest of cartels behind fake fertiliser

Sunday, March 24, 2024 - President William Ruto’s personal aide, Farouk Kibet, has called for speedy investigations into the distribution of substandard fertiliser across the country.
Speaking during a Kenya Kwanza church fund drive on Saturday
in South Mugirango, Kisii County, Farouk called for speedy arrest of the
individuals who seem to have infiltrated the subsidized fertiliser program
sparking fears among farmers.
This comes a few days after detectives from the Directorate
of Criminal Investigations (DCI) nabbed counterfeit fertilizers in Baringo and
Nakuru Counties.
In Baringo, officers in Eldàma Ravine received reports from
two members of the public that on different dates in March 2024, each of them
bought 34 bags of NPK fertiliser labelled 'Kelgreen' from the National Cereals
and Produce Board Depot (NCPB).
The fertiliser worth Ksh.89,600 was however found to
be fake upon opening the bags.
Some of the samples had granules resembling cattle licking
salt and black stones and others had goat or sheep hair.
Over 2,650 bags that had already been supplied to farmers
have been recalled.
In Nakuru, Molo town, 560 bags of suspected counterfeit
fertilizer worth Ksh.1.4 million were seized.
