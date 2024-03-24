RUTO’s man, FAROUK KIBET, calls for immediate arrest of cartels behind fake fertiliser



Sunday, March 24, 2024 - President William Ruto’s personal aide, Farouk Kibet, has called for speedy investigations into the distribution of substandard fertiliser across the country.

Speaking during a Kenya Kwanza church fund drive on Saturday in South Mugirango, Kisii County, Farouk called for speedy arrest of the individuals who seem to have infiltrated the subsidized fertiliser program sparking fears among farmers.

This comes a few days after detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) nabbed counterfeit fertilizers in Baringo and Nakuru Counties.

In Baringo, officers in Eldàma Ravine received reports from two members of the public that on different dates in March 2024, each of them bought 34 bags of NPK fertiliser labelled 'Kelgreen' from the National Cereals and Produce Board Depot (NCPB).

The fertiliser worth Ksh.89,600 was however found to be fake upon opening the bags.

Some of the samples had granules resembling cattle licking salt and black stones and others had goat or sheep hair.

Over 2,650 bags that had already been supplied to farmers have been recalled.

In Nakuru, Molo town, 560 bags of suspected counterfeit fertilizer worth Ksh.1.4 million were seized.

The Kenyan DAILY POST