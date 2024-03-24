DRAMA as RUTH ODINGA storms out of a burial after she was denied a chance to address mourners

Sunday, March 24, 2024 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s sister, Ruth Odinga, stormed out of a burial in Siaya County on Saturday after being denied a chance to address the mourners.

Ruth, also the Kisumu county woman representative, stormed the burial and was accompanied by Alego Usonga MP, Samuel Atandi.

While presiding over the final burial rites ceremony of the late Prof Washington Asembo Olima, ACK Bishop Prof David Kodia claimed that the church's provincial synod, chaired by Arch-Bishop Jackson Ole Sapit, had banned politicians from politicking in funerals of ACK members.

"We will not allow politicians to speak at funerals graced by the ACK church. If they want to do so, let them organize their political rallies.

"But in funerals we have to give the deceased family respect to give their departed soul a decent send-off," declared Kodia.

Atandi and Ruth walked away in protest, terming the decisions irrational and harsh to the political elites.

