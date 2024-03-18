RUTO forced to engage plan B after cartels beat him in his own game – Look! He didn’t expect this from these rascals

Monday, March 18, 2024 - President William Ruto has been forced to go back to the drawing board after land cartels beat him in his own game.
Speaking at a thanksgiving ceremony in Kirlgoris, Narok
yesterday, Ruto admitted that insecurity cases had emerged despite setting up a
police station to rein in land cartels and solve land issues.
He revealed that soon after the station was set up,
insecurity cases subsided but he noticed that the vice was on the rebound in
recent weeks.
As a result, he directed his Interior Cabinet Secretary
Kithure Kindiki to hold meetings with elders in Narok over the prevalence of
insecurity cases.
Kindiki is expected to organize a meeting to ensure that
elders in the area arrive at a solution guaranteeing peace for residents.
"Matters of security are important. 30 acres in these
areas cannot be a thing that causes deaths. Citizens are struggling. Women
become single mothers and men disappear.
"When I got the news, I ordered police to set up a
police station in the area and the case was solved. I will send CS Kindiki to
hold a meeting with leaders here," stated the Head of State.
"Some issues can be solved by elders sitting down. We
as the government shall ensure that property and lives are protected," he
added.
In recent months, Kindiki has been on a mission to restore
peace across the country cutting across Mombasa drug dens to banditry in
Rift Valley.
