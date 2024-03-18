RUTO forced to engage plan B after cartels beat him in his own game – Look! He didn’t expect this from these rascals



Monday, March 18, 2024 - President William Ruto has been forced to go back to the drawing board after land cartels beat him in his own game.

Speaking at a thanksgiving ceremony in Kirlgoris, Narok yesterday, Ruto admitted that insecurity cases had emerged despite setting up a police station to rein in land cartels and solve land issues.

He revealed that soon after the station was set up, insecurity cases subsided but he noticed that the vice was on the rebound in recent weeks.

As a result, he directed his Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki to hold meetings with elders in Narok over the prevalence of insecurity cases.

Kindiki is expected to organize a meeting to ensure that elders in the area arrive at a solution guaranteeing peace for residents.

"Matters of security are important. 30 acres in these areas cannot be a thing that causes deaths. Citizens are struggling. Women become single mothers and men disappear.

"When I got the news, I ordered police to set up a police station in the area and the case was solved. I will send CS Kindiki to hold a meeting with leaders here," stated the Head of State.

"Some issues can be solved by elders sitting down. We as the government shall ensure that property and lives are protected," he added.

In recent months, Kindiki has been on a mission to restore peace across the country cutting across Mombasa drug dens to banditry in Rift Valley.

The Kenyan DAILY POST