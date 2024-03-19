I am the most loyal and devoted to succeed RAILA ODINGA as ODM party leader – HASSAN JOHO says



Tuesday, March 19, 2024 - Former Mombasa County Governor, Hassan Joho, has said he is the most suitable candidate to replace Raila Odinga as Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader.

Raila, who is a front-runner in the race to succeed Mousa Faki as the African Union Chairperson, is supposed to resign as ODM party leader once he wins the seat.

Joho, who is also ODM deputy Party leader, said he is the best man to succeed Raila Odinga.

“The Sultan” as he is commonly known by his peers, mentioned that he owes his political career to Raila, whom he has remained loyal to for the past two decades.

“There are fundamental factors that we have over the period been able to learn from our party leader and our father Raila Odinga.

"We have already inherited courage, democracy, values of putting Kenyans first and fighting for citizens,” Joho said.

“Since I ventured into politics, I have been under one person, Raila Amollo Odinga. Since I started my politics in 2004, I’ve never left Baba.

"So I know the values he holds. I heard someone say I came recently. I am a founder member of ODM.”

According to Joho, he has made significant sacrifices due to his loyalty to the party, including risking his life to demonstrate allegiance.

“No one in this country has gone through political turmoil in this country for standing with ODM and Raila Odinga more than me,” he added, asserting that the opposition party should lead the next government.

The Kenyan DAILY POST