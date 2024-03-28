REBEL WILSON reveals she lost her VIRGINITY at 35

Thursday, March 28, 2024 – Rebel Wilson, 44, has revealed that she lost her virginity at age 35.
The actress shared her story with the hopes that it would
send a "positive message" to others.
She told People that she included the revelation in her
upcoming memoir Rebel Rising, which will be out on April 2, to reassure young
people that "not everybody has to lose their virginity as a
teenager."
She added: “People can wait till they're ready or wait till
they're a bit more mature. And I think that could be a positive message. You
obviously don't have to wait until you're in your thirties like me, but you
shouldn't feel pressure as a young person.”
The Pitch Perfect actress recalls avoiding the topic as much
as possible as a teenager due to being "embarrassed."
"There was one vague time, I think I told my best
friend, 'Oh, yeah, I just did it to just get it over with when I was like
23,'" Wilson recounts. "Just to really avoid the questions."
She tried to avoid the subject when it came up or deflected
however she could.
"Normally I would just leave the room when the
conversation was happening," she said. "And then the people that
said, 'Oh, at 24, it's so late.' And then I'm sitting here thinking, 'Oh my
God, my number's 35. What the hell? I'm going to look like the biggest
loser.'"
Although she calls herself a "late bloomer,"
Wilson believes that, if she was 20 years younger, her experience and
exploration of her s3xuality would have been "very different."
"It's absolutely incredible, if I had been born 20
years later, I probably would've explored my s3xuality more. I just knew I was
attracted to men, and that was the normal thing," Wilson said.
"And so when I started opening myself up probably more
after my father's death and realizing, oh, even though I'd seen marriage as a
terrible thing and waste of time, I started opening myself up to that,"
she added.
"And then only years later, meeting women and having
feelings for a woman, and that, I just think it's a sign of where society kind
of was."
Rebel Wilson is now engaged to female designer Ramona
Agruma. The actress welcomed her first child, Royce Lillian, via surrogate in
November 2022.
