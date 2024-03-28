REBEL WILSON reveals she lost her VIRGINITY at 35



Thursday, March 28, 2024 – Rebel Wilson, 44, has revealed that she lost her virginity at age 35.

The actress shared her story with the hopes that it would send a "positive message" to others.

She told People that she included the revelation in her upcoming memoir Rebel Rising, which will be out on April 2, to reassure young people that "not everybody has to lose their virginity as a teenager."

She added: “People can wait till they're ready or wait till they're a bit more mature. And I think that could be a positive message. You obviously don't have to wait until you're in your thirties like me, but you shouldn't feel pressure as a young person.”

The Pitch Perfect actress recalls avoiding the topic as much as possible as a teenager due to being "embarrassed."

"There was one vague time, I think I told my best friend, 'Oh, yeah, I just did it to just get it over with when I was like 23,'" Wilson recounts. "Just to really avoid the questions."

She tried to avoid the subject when it came up or deflected however she could.

"Normally I would just leave the room when the conversation was happening," she said. "And then the people that said, 'Oh, at 24, it's so late.' And then I'm sitting here thinking, 'Oh my God, my number's 35. What the hell? I'm going to look like the biggest loser.'"

Although she calls herself a "late bloomer," Wilson believes that, if she was 20 years younger, her experience and exploration of her s3xuality would have been "very different."

"It's absolutely incredible, if I had been born 20 years later, I probably would've explored my s3xuality more. I just knew I was attracted to men, and that was the normal thing," Wilson said.

"And so when I started opening myself up probably more after my father's death and realizing, oh, even though I'd seen marriage as a terrible thing and waste of time, I started opening myself up to that," she added.

"And then only years later, meeting women and having feelings for a woman, and that, I just think it's a sign of where society kind of was."

Rebel Wilson is now engaged to female designer Ramona Agruma. The actress welcomed her first child, Royce Lillian, via surrogate in November 2022.