RAILA ODINGA’s ODM loses its Facebook page to hackers





Sunday, March 24, 2024 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s Orange Democratic Movement party has lost its Facebook page to hackers.

In a statement on Saturday, the Orange party said it could not access the page on Friday, March 22, 2024, after hackers took over.

ODM, however, assured its supporters that they were working round the clock to recover the page.

The party also noted that it had contacted relevant authorities to help in the process of recovering it.

"This is to inform you that last night (Friday 22nd March) we lost our popular party Facebook Page to hackers.

"The page cannot be accessed.

"However, we are working round the clock to recover it.

"We have contacted the relevant authorities to assist us in the process to recover it," the party said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST