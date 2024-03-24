RAILA ODINGA’s man calls for the resignation of CSs MIANO and LINTURI over fake fertilizer scandal

In a statement on Friday, Ugunja MP, Opiyo Wandayi accused
the CSs of perpetuating economic sabotage by allowing repeated instances of
fake fertilizers and seed scandals.
The Minority Leader in Parliament also demanded the
resignation of top officials at the Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) and the
National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) to allow for investigations.
Wandayi urged President William Ruto to move quickly and
ensure the CSs and responsible procurement officers bear “full responsibility”
for their actions.
“Right in the middle of the planting season, the sector is
awash with one scam after another, ranging from availability to pricing to
quality of farm inputs, particularly seeds and fertilizers,” he said.
“They must immediately quit their positions and pave the way
for proper and professional investigation.”
Wandayi urged the government to devise new ways to procure,
secure, and distribute quality fertilizer and seeds to farmers.
He proposed a Kenya Defence Forces-led procurement and
distribution of seeds and fertilizers since the institutions in charge of
supplying and procuring the products have failed to do so responsibly.
Wandayi made the demand after the Directorate of Criminal
Investigations (DCI) reported the seizure of fake fertilizer in Kakamega and
Baringo.
DCI agents seized 700 bags of suspected fake fertilizer in
Kakamega and nabbed a consignment of 560 bags in Baringo.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments