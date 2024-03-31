Kakamega Governor FERNANDES BARASA paid a witchdoctor Sh 200 million to help him win the 2022 gubernatorial race - MALALA

Speaking at The Karen Hospital on
Saturday, Malala said Governor Fernandes Barasa must be investigated for using
witchcraft to win the election.
Malala threatened to move to court
to contest Barasa's win, arguing that it is unfair for one to use the services
of a witch doctor to win elections.
"If people used ungodly means to win elections, I would move to court to contest the election results.
"If it is true, he gave out KSh 200 million to the witch doctor to enable him to win, and then it means I was unfairly defeated.
"That is an issue we are supposed to
look into because, as leaders, we need to have moral character," Malala
said.
He called on the detectives to
summon Barasa to record a statement regarding extortion claims.
"I call upon the
police, especially the Directorate of Criminal Investigations - DCI, to ensure
all those involved in the matter, including Kakamega County Governor Fernandes
Barasa, record statements to ensure both parties get the justice that they
deserve," he added
