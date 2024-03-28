MURKOMEN introduces new and unique number plate for vehicles and motorcyles and urges Kenyans to rush and apply

Thursday, March 28, 2024 - Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has announced the introduction of green-coloured number plates that will be issued to motorists who own electric vehicles.

Speaking during the launch of the e-mobility policy at KICC, Murkomen announced that the number plates will be issued to Kenyans who also own electric motorcycles.

He added that motorists who currently have number plates that are coloured in different shades of green will have to apply for new number plates.

Currently, the green plates are used by vehicles belonging to county enforcement officers known as kanjos.

Murkomen explained that the number plates were being introduced to help in the easier identification of electric vehicles and motorcycles on the road.

On the other hand, he added that his ministry was introducing the new plates to encourage the uptake of electric vehicles in the country even as the government plans to introduce more incentives for environment-friendly technology.

"All vehicles that are EVs will be given green number plates. Those that have been having the green one need to apply for another one

"We are doing this to encourage them (owners of EVs). We will also have incentives. We will talk to governors to give priority to parking space for electric vehicles which will be cheaper," he announced.

Further, the CS indicated that the number plates would be rolled out after he officially signed the necessary documents.

