Lords Chosen members spotted carrying out their evangelism in a “unique way” in Woolwich, United Kingdom (VIDEO)


Saturday, March 16, 2024 – Some Lords Chosen members were caught on video carrying out their evangelism in a “unique way” in Woolwich, United Kingdom.

They were spotted singing with loudspeakers by the train station in the area, while dancing against poverty.

It is however not clear if the police were called in for noise pollution.

