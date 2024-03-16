Lords Chosen members spotted carrying out their evangelism in a “unique way” in Woolwich, United Kingdom (VIDEO)

Saturday, March 16, 2024 – Some Lords Chosen members were caught on video carrying out their evangelism in a “unique way” in Woolwich, United Kingdom.
They were spotted singing with loudspeakers by the train
station in the area, while dancing against poverty.
It is however not clear if the police were called in for
noise pollution.
Watch the video below
Lords Chosen members spotted carrying out their evangelism in a “unique way” in Woolwich, United Kingdom pic.twitter.com/FEupYa4WYX— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@TheKenyanPost) March 17, 2024
