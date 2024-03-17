LADY left in shock after female tenant she brought into their house gets pregnant for her husband



Sunday, March 17, 2024 – A lady who joined her husband in the UK last year, was left in shock after a lady she insisted on renting a room to, got pregnant for her husband.

According to the X user who shared the story online, the woman decided to do more jobs so she could help her husband with his tuition fee.

Getting someone to look after their daughter was a problem so she decided to rent a room to a lady who would tend to her daughter when she and her husband went out.

However, she discovered that her husband who she was toiling hard for to see through school and help with the home bills went astray and got their tenant pregnant.

