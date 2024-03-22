I do giveaway for people that really need it and most of them are not on the internet - Singer BURNA BOY



Friday, March 22, 2024 – Singer Damini Ogulu aka Burna Boy has stated that he renders help to places that matter and to the people that truly need it.

During a live session on Instagram last night, the singer said those who benefit from his giveaways are not on the internet.

In his words;

‘Me I nor dey do all these una Instagram style. I do giveaways to places that really matters, to people that really need it and most of them are not on the internet''

