Friday, March 22, 2024 – Singer Damini Ogulu aka Burna Boy has stated that he renders help to places that matter and to the people that truly need it.
During a live session on Instagram last night, the singer
said those who benefit from his giveaways are not on the internet.
In his words;
‘Me I nor dey do all these
una Instagram style. I do giveaways to places that really matters, to people
that really need it and most of them are not on the internet''
Watch a video of him speaking below
I do giveaway for people that really need it and most of them are not on the internet - Singer BURNA BOY pic.twitter.com/zpSBTY1Exa— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@TheKenyanPost) March 22, 2024
