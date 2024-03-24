Drama in Kilimani as an intoxicated man hangs on his girlfriend’s moving car’s bonnet and refuses to be dumped (VIDEO).



Monday, March 25, 2024 - Motorists and passersby were treated to a dramatic incident after a young man hung on his girlfriend’s moving car’s bonnet and refused to let her go.

The incident happened around Yaya Centre in Kilimani.

The intoxicated man desperately hung on the bonnet, capturing the attention of passersby and motorists along the busy road.

“Buda unafanya nini. What is happening?” a concerned motorist lowered the window and asked him.

“She is my girlfriend,” he said.

The lady continued to drive on as her boyfriend hung on the bonnet.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.