Having a 9-5 job with high salary is better than owning a business - Man says



Thursday, March 28, 2024 – A man has sparked a debate on social media after he opined that having a 9-5 job with a high salary is better than owning a business.

In a post shared on X, the man wrote;

‘9-5 with a high salary is better than owning your own business. Being a business owner just means now you have 100 or 1000 bosses cuz now you working to stay successful to all these people. Speaking as someone who has done both. Successful business and 9-5…. And I’d still take the high paying 9-5 over the stress of owning/ running a business.’