Haiti politicians sabotage RUTO’s plans to deploy elite Kenyan police to the Caribbean nation – See what they have done?









Thursday, March 21, 2024 - President William Ruto's plans to deploy police officers to Haiti have hit another snug.

This is after politicians in the Caribbean nation rejected the seat they were offered at the Transitional Council which would have legitimized the deployment of police officers to deal with the dreaded gangs in the country.

The council is set to take over following Prime Minister Ariel Henry's resignation and will be tasked with naming an interim government before elections.

The council will consist of 7 voting members and 2 observers.

According to reports, another political party that is supposed to name a representative is still in conflict over the candidate it wishes to field.

In addition, Haiti's Catholic Church revealed that it would not participate in the council as previously anticipated.

Instead, the church pointed out that it would keep a moral distance over the matter but hoped that peace would prevail in the country.

The series of incidents are set to cause a further delay in the deployment of police officers to Haiti which was put on hold as Kenya awaits for the Council's formation.

The Council will be mandated with restoring order to the conflict-riddled country by ensuring all stakeholders' voices are represented during the formation of the interim government.

The Kenyan DAILY POST