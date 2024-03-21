Haiti politicians sabotage RUTO’s plans to deploy elite Kenyan police to the Caribbean nation – See what they have done?

This is after politicians in the Caribbean nation rejected
the seat they were offered at the Transitional Council which would have legitimized the deployment of police officers to deal with the dreaded gangs in the country.
The council is set to take over following Prime Minister
Ariel Henry's resignation and will be tasked with naming an interim government
before elections.
The council will consist of 7 voting members and 2
observers.
According to reports, another political party that is
supposed to name a representative is still in conflict over the candidate it
wishes to field.
In addition, Haiti's Catholic Church revealed that it would
not participate in the council as previously anticipated.
Instead, the church pointed out that it would keep a moral
distance over the matter but hoped that peace would prevail in the country.
The series of incidents are set to cause a further delay in
the deployment of police officers to Haiti which was put on hold as Kenya
awaits for the Council's formation.
The Council will be mandated with restoring order to the
conflict-riddled country by ensuring all stakeholders' voices are represented
during the formation of the interim government.
