DEPRESSION?: Woman commits suicide by jumping into a river in Gatundu North and leaves a heap of medical drugs near the river bank (PHOTOs).



Saturday, March 30, 2024 - Residents of Kariua village in Gatundu North are reeling in shock after a woman took her own life by jumping into Kariminu River.

The deceased woman left the clothes she was wearing and a heap of medical drugs near the river bank.

Photos shared on the X platform show the residents milling around the river where the tragic incident happened.

Some of the drugs she left on the river bank are used to manage depression and bipolar disorder.

She must have been battling depression.

This tragic incident comes at a time when suicide cases are on the rise in the country.

See photos.





