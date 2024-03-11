EVANS KOSGEI parades SHADRACK KIPROP, the man who had planned to elope with his wife, prompting him to kill her (PHOTO).





Monday, March 11, 2024 - A man from Elgeyo Marakwet identified as Evans Kosgei is on the run after he killed his wife, a secondary school teacher, over infidelity and fled.

The distressed man had highlighted his marital woes on social media before he committed the heinous act.

He accused a man by the name of Shadrack of planning to elope with his wife.

He shared chats between his wife and Shadrack after snooping through her phone.

They have been calling each other ‘babe’ and planning for secret meet-ups.

He further revealed that when his wife went for the midterm break last week, he went to Shadrack’s house, where she stayed for a whole weekend and switched off her phone.

Check out his tweets.





















This is Shadrack, his slain wife's lover.





Photos of his slain wife.













