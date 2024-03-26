Ecuador threaten to axe senior players after they took Chelsea wonderkid KENDRY PAEZ, 16, to New York strip club (VIDEO)



Tuesday, March 26, 2024 – Ecuador's national federation have threatened to axe senior members of their squad after they took Chelsea 's 16-year-old wonderkid Kendry Paez to a New York strip club during the international break.

Ecuador players were filmed celebrating in New York in nightclubs over the weekend. The footage is believed to have been taken following Ecuador's 2-0 friendly win over Guatemala on Friday.

Paez' appearance at the club has caused controversy due to the teenager being a minor, with the law banning anyone under the age of 21 from being present.

The footage of the players partying in New York emerged after Ecuador suffered a 2-0 friendly defeat by Italy on Sunday.





Ecuador's national federation confirmed that players had been given free time following their win over Guatemala two days earlier.

The federation condemned the footage stating the images have gone against their 'values and principles', before warning players have risked future call-ups to the national team.

'Given the facts of public knowledge, the FEF expresses the following: The official delegation had free time on Friday, March 22, from 2pm to 8.30pm, a schedule that was fully complied with,' an Ecuador Football Federation statement read.

'Images of events contrary to the values ​​and principles that we defend and promote as an institution have been disseminated, which will be the subject of analysis for future calls.

'We reiterate our commitment to Ecuadorian soccer.'

Sao Paulo's Robert Arboleda has been criticised over a clip showing the defender throwing cash at a stripper in the club, with Paez seen to his right.

Arboleda responded to the scandal on social media, declaring 'From now on on my free days I will just start reading the Bible because one can't even have fun ohhhhhhhhh I promise.'

His team-mate Plata, who plays for Qatari side Al-Sadd, responded to criticism by writing 'They don't like anything, it's bad to have fun' in a now deleted post.

Arboleda and Plata have previously been sanctioned by the Ecuador Football Federation over breaches of disciplinary rules.

The duo were among five players suspended by the national team after partying the night before a match with Argentina in 2017.