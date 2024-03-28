DIDDY’s alleged victims ‘talking a lot’ to police about ‘concrete, detailed, explicit allegations of trafficking’

Thursday, March 28, 2024 – Federal officials were acting on specific allegations of s3x trafficking when they raided two of Diddy’s homes on Monday, March 25 and they say his alleged victims have not been holding back during interviews.
An officer with the Department of Homeland Security revealed
the case has been active for several weeks as authorities investigate a range
of allegations against the 54-year-old rapper and mogul.
“We believe that there is a disturbing history of s3x
trafficking,” said the Miami-based officer, who spoke under condition of
anonymity to the NY post.
“We are responding to concrete, detailed, explicit
allegations. This is not random. We didn’t choose his name out of a hat. We had
allegations that we’re following up on.”
The public first became aware of allegations against Diddy
when his ex-girlfriend and singer, Cassie Ventura, filed a federal civil suit
against him in November last year.
That case was settled out of court the next day but has been
followed by three further lawsuits alleging s3xual assault, all of which Diddy
has strongly denied.
He has also not been charged with any crime or wrongdoing at
this stage.
“We became aware of certain allegations during the course of
the civil suits against Mr. Combs,” said the officer. “You have to understand
that we didn’t just decide on a whim to search his homes. A federal judge had
to sign off. This isn’t a witch hunt.”
On Monday, when Homeland Security agents raided Combs’
mansions in both Los Angeles and Miami they confiscated hard drives, phones,
and other evidence.
The officer said that they are looking for “photos, emails,
texts, itineraries, hopefully names. There are specific communications that we
are aware of that we will be able to access on the electronics.”
The multi-agency investigation is being spearheaded by the
US Attorney’s office for the Southern District of New York.
In a statement on Tuesday, Diddy's lawyer Dyer decried the
DHS’ raids as a “gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were
executed at Mr. Combs’ residences” and vowed Diddy would clear his name.
In addition to the search, authorities are interviewing
alleged victims and witnesses, including three women and one man who are suing
Diddy in civil courts, according to sources.
The DHS operative said those who had been interviewed for
the investigation had been very thorough and detailed.
“That’s a funny thing about victims. They may be reluctant
to speak at first, but once they start talking, they talk. They talk a lot. We
are getting a lot of cooperation from a lot of people who want to see him
brought to justice.” he said
Diddy was stopped from boarding a private jet out of the US
on Monday and is believed to have remained in Florida since.
However, despite the raids attracting a great deal of
attention, he remains a free man.
“He is not under arrest; he is under investigation,” the law
enforcement source made clear.
“He is free right now to do what he wants, but he is aware
that if charges come down, we will get him — wherever he is.”
0 Comments