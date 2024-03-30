A rogue Chinese contractor filmed assaulting a Kenyan worker and attempting to throw him off a high-rise building under construction (VIDEO).





Saturday, March 30, 2024 - A Chinese contractor is on the spot after he was filmed assaulting a Kenyan worker at a construction site.

In the trending video that has caused an uproar on social media, the Chinese man is seen lecturing the worker and attempting to push him down a tall building under construction.

Another construction worker at the site moves with speed to save his colleague but the ruthless Chinese contractor continues to rough up the poor man as he pleads for mercy.

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko is seeking information on the location of the building where the incident happened so that he can pursue the case.





Watch the video.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.