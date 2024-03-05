DCI parades notorious Kikuyu men behind phone theft in the city as they recover stolen phones through a sting operation (PHOTOs).

In the regionwide
operation conducted on March 4, 2024, over 182 mobile phones, a laptop, iPad, and two heating machines were seized in Ruai and Kamulu areas, when detectives
stormed Free Mack Electronic Shop and Kamale Mobile Repair in Ruai, and Friends
Communication Shop in Kamulu.
In the operation, five
suspects namely Fredrick Maina, Macnair Gedion, Robin Muturi, John Kamau Mwangi, and Kelvin Kamau Njuguna were arrested.
In Kamukunji,
detectives confiscated 19 suspected stolen mobile phones within Information
Shops nos. 3A and 2B, before proceeding to Cianda Market shop no.426 where 10
more phones were found. Samuel Kang'ethe, Anthony Kamau, and Kelvin Kihara were
arrested.
In Lang'ata's Mobihub
Planet - BIHI Towers, Lynne Wambui and Paul Kamau Wainaina were arrested with
34 suspected stolen phones, and 8 laptops seized at Skydeck Technologies shop
by DCI Central detectives. Found in possession of the laptops were Brian Mwangi
and Robert Thuo Mwangi who were equally rounded up.
Four other suspects
were arrested in Kasarani's Githurai 44 area in a similar operation.
