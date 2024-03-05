DCI parades notorious Kikuyu men behind phone theft in the city as they recover stolen phones through a sting operation (PHOTOs).





Wednesday, March 6, 2024 - Detectives across Nairobi Region have seized hundreds of suspected stolen mobile phones, laptops, and tablets in an ongoing crackdown on suspicious phone repair stalls to combat the electronic theft surge.

In the regionwide operation conducted on March 4, 2024, over 182 mobile phones, a laptop, iPad, and two heating machines were seized in Ruai and Kamulu areas, when detectives stormed Free Mack Electronic Shop and Kamale Mobile Repair in Ruai, and Friends Communication Shop in Kamulu.

In the operation, five suspects namely Fredrick Maina, Macnair Gedion, Robin Muturi, John Kamau Mwangi, and Kelvin Kamau Njuguna were arrested.

In Kamukunji, detectives confiscated 19 suspected stolen mobile phones within Information Shops nos. 3A and 2B, before proceeding to Cianda Market shop no.426 where 10 more phones were found. Samuel Kang'ethe, Anthony Kamau, and Kelvin Kihara were arrested.

In Lang'ata's Mobihub Planet - BIHI Towers, Lynne Wambui and Paul Kamau Wainaina were arrested with 34 suspected stolen phones, and 8 laptops seized at Skydeck Technologies shop by DCI Central detectives. Found in possession of the laptops were Brian Mwangi and Robert Thuo Mwangi who were equally rounded up.

Four other suspects were arrested in Kasarani's Githurai 44 area in a similar operation.





































