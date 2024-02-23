You won’t believe what RUTO’s trusted CS SIMON CHELUGUI said after MOSES KURIA’s Ministry ranked him as the worst-performing CS



Friday, February 23, 2024 - Cooperatives and Micro and Small Enterprise Cabinet Secretary Simon Chelugui has rubbished accusations of being an underperformer.

This is after he was ranked as the worst-performing CS, alongside her Gender counterpart, Aisha Jumwa, by Moses Kuria-led Ministry of Public Service.

In a statement, Chelugui faulted the report, claiming the data from his ministry was not used in coming up with the rankings.

"My attention has been drawn to a story published by a section of the online media platforms to the effect that my Ministry performed poorly in the just concluded performance ratings. That is not true.”

“The report that formed the basis of this slanted coverage clearly shows that there was no data for the Ministry of Cooperatives and MSME Development, which I lead," he stated.

He explained that his docket is a totally new Ministry, adding that they signed their first performance contracts in October 2023.

"Initially, Cooperatives and MSMEs were just departments domiciled in different ministries," he added.

Chelugui observed that although their data was not captured in the just concluded assessment, it would still appear in the 23/24 performance report.

He further stated that his track record in previous posts shows he's a top performer, unlike the recent ratings.

Chelugui added that his ministry is integral to the accomplishment of President William Ruto's bottom-up agenda.

"My record as a Cabinet Secretary speaks for itself, from my tenure in the Ministry of Water to my stint in the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection.

"I have always been a top performer, so look out for this year's performance ratings.”

“The Ministry of Cooperatives and MSME Development is a key cog in the implementation of the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA). We spur economic growth through the key value chains such as dairy and coffee and also through the bolstering of MSMEs," Chelugui said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST