ESTHER PASSARIS bites her tongue trying to explain why she betrayed Kenyans during the passage of RUTO’s draconian Affordable Housing Bill



Friday, February 23, 2024 - Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris has given an excuse as to why she betrayed Kenyans during the passage of President William Ruto’s controversial Affordable Housing Bill on Wednesday.

Speaking during an interview, Passaris explained her absence in the National Assembly when the controversial Affordable Housing Bill sailed through.

According to Passaris, she was attending the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) Conference on gender together with Dagoretti North Member of Parliament Beatrice Elachi, and that’s why she did not get the opportunity to vote on the bill.

“There is a conference going on right now on gender Beatrice Elachi and I were nominated to be there, we are the host country and we can’t be absent from a big conference where you have other countries represented. Elachi and I were both at the conference happening at the Trademark Hotel,” said Passaris.

The Nairobi Woman Rep also noted that the ODM party whip did not mention on the party wall that there was a vote happening in the National Assembly.

Nonetheless, Passaris had already supported Ruto’s Housing Bill before against her party’s position.

She was among the 149 lawmakers who were absent when the house was voting on the Affordable Housing Bill.

The bill sailed through the second reading on Tuesday after 141 MPs from the government side voted in favor against 58.

The Kenyan DAILY POST