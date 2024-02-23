ESTHER PASSARIS bites her tongue trying to explain why she betrayed Kenyans during the passage of RUTO’s draconian Affordable Housing Bill

Friday, February 23, 2024 - Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris has given an excuse as to why she betrayed Kenyans during the passage of President William Ruto’s controversial Affordable Housing Bill on Wednesday.
Speaking during an interview, Passaris explained her absence
in the National Assembly when the controversial Affordable Housing Bill sailed
through.
According to Passaris, she was attending the
Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) Conference on gender together
with Dagoretti North Member of Parliament Beatrice Elachi, and that’s why she
did not get the opportunity to vote on the bill.
“There is a conference going on right now on gender Beatrice
Elachi and I were nominated to be there, we are the host country and we can’t
be absent from a big conference where you have other countries represented.
Elachi and I were both at the conference happening at the Trademark Hotel,”
said Passaris.
The Nairobi Woman Rep also noted that the ODM party whip did
not mention on the party wall that there was a vote happening in the National
Assembly.
Nonetheless, Passaris had already supported Ruto’s Housing
Bill before against her party’s position.
She was among the 149 lawmakers who were absent when the
house was voting on the Affordable Housing Bill.
The bill sailed through the second reading on Tuesday after
141 MPs from the government side voted in favor against 58.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments