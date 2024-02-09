VIDEO shows what awaits JOWIE once he is sent to prison on 8th March - See the food he will be eating! Maisha Ya Jela Si Mchezo.





Friday, February 9, 2024 - A video showing what prisoners go through in Kenya has surfaced, hours after Joseph Irungu alias Jowie was found guilty of murdering businesswoman Monica Kimani at her apartment in Kilimani.

The video gives a sneak peek into Jowie’s new life in prison once he is sentenced on 8th March.

From the video, it is clear that the condition of Kenyan prisons is pathetic and extremely dehumanizing for inmates.

Inmates eat badly cooked food and live in deplorable conditions.

Jowie will be eating badly cooked Ugali and vegetables dipped in soup.

An X user shared the video and wrote, “You don't realize how important freedom is until you find yourself in prison.

"There's nothing good in prison my guys.

"This will be the life of Jowie Irungu from 8th March going forward”.

