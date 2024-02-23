VICTORIA BECKHAM seen on crutches after nasty gym accident (PHOTOs)

Friday, February 23, 2024 – Fashion entrepreneur, Victoria Beckham stepped out on crutches Thursday night, February 23 after she broke her foot in a gym accident.
The 49-year-old wore one surgical boot and one flat shoe as
she headed for dinner.
Her husband, David Beckham, 48, told fans in a social media
post what Victoria had done as he shared a picture of laid up with a boot on
her foot.
He wrote: “Apparently my wife's little accident in the gym
was a clean break...”
Victoria had previously told fans she had hurt herself last week just before Valentine's day.
Posting a picture of her foot covered in a bag of ice, she wrote: “Happy Valentine's Day to me... fell over in the gym!!!”
