VICTORIA BECKHAM seen on crutches after nasty gym accident (PHOTOs)



Friday, February 23, 2024 – Fashion entrepreneur, Victoria Beckham stepped out on crutches Thursday night, February 23 after she broke her foot in a gym accident.

The 49-year-old wore one surgical boot and one flat shoe as she headed for dinner.

Her husband, David Beckham, 48, told fans in a social media post what Victoria had done as he shared a picture of laid up with a boot on her foot.

He wrote: “Apparently my wife's little accident in the gym was a clean break...”

Victoria had previously told fans she had hurt herself last week just before Valentine's day.

Posting a picture of her foot covered in a bag of ice, she wrote: “Happy Valentine's Day to me... fell over in the gym!!!”



