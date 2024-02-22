Treasury CS Prof. NJUGUNA NDUNGU explains why the Kenyan Shilling has strengthened against the dollar in the last one week

Speaking during the National Executive Retreat in Naivasha,
the CS said that potential investors shied away because they had not resolved
the Eurobond issue.
He said the Market speculated the government would go to the
market to buy dollars to try and benefit.
"We noticed that however much we tried to talk about
the strategy to resolve the Eurobond, there were always some doubts because a
big portion especially our microstructure of the market believed that the
government would still go to the market to buy dollars to effect payments of
the Eurobond," he said.
"That is why all of a sudden the market coordinated
itself to speculate on the dollar and they were buying as many dollars as
possible to try and benefit from the time the government goobedes into the
market."
He said that the treasury established that after the
Eurobond was in the Forex Bureau.
"The market was acquiring a waiting option to resolve
the Eurobond. We needed a mechanism to dislodge the market from that
option," he added.
The Kenyan Shilling has continued to significantly gain
against the dollar.
As of Tuesday, February 20, the Kenyan Shilling was being
exchanged at 142.81 per US dollar according to the Central Bank of Kenya.
