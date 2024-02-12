TAYLOR SWIFT kisses TRAVIS KELCE on the field after Kansas City Chiefs win the Super Bowl (VIDEO)



Monday, February 12, 2024 – Travis Kelce capped off the Kansas City Chiefs’ third Super Bowl win, and second in a row, by kissing his girlfriend Taylor Swift on the field after the game.

The Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers in a thrilling, defense-heavy game that went into overtime at the Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium.

Swift headed to Las Vegas to watch the Kansas City Chiefs battle against the San Francisco 49ers following her Eras Tour show in Tokyo the day before.

See the video below