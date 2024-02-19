Be patient, I am committed to transforming the country – President RUTO tells Kenyans





Monday, February 19, 2024 - President William Ruto has begged Kenyans to have a little patience as he institutes reforms that will change the country for good.

Speaking during the Joint National Executive Retreat and Parliamentary Group consultative meeting, in Naivasha, Nakuru County on Monday, Ruto said he is ready to transform the country.

“I know sometimes many get discouraged and anxious and some panic. People believe in Kenya we must not be the ones who will not believe in Kenya," he said.

Ruto told MPs that they are the government in Parliament, so they should use their numbers and position to transform the country.

The President encouraged MPs to honour their social contract with the people even as he lauded them for doing a good job in the legislation process.

"You are the government. Don't point at other governments, you are the government," he said.

Ruto's sentiments come as the Opposition continues to pile pressure on his administration to ease the cost of living, reduce taxes, become more inclusive, and fulfill their manifesto.

The Kenyan DAILY POST