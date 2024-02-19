Be patient, I am committed to transforming the country – President RUTO tells Kenyans

Speaking during the Joint National Executive Retreat and
Parliamentary Group consultative meeting, in Naivasha, Nakuru County on Monday,
Ruto said he is ready to transform the country.
“I know sometimes many get discouraged and anxious and some
panic. People believe in Kenya we must not be the ones who will not believe in
Kenya," he said.
Ruto told MPs that they are the government in Parliament, so
they should use their numbers and position to transform the country.
The President encouraged MPs to honour their social contract
with the people even as he lauded them for doing a good job in the legislation
process.
"You are the government. Don't point at other
governments, you are the government," he said.
Ruto's sentiments come as the Opposition continues to
pile pressure on his administration to ease the cost of living, reduce taxes,
become more inclusive, and fulfill their manifesto.
