RAILA ODINGA's journey to become AU President is unstoppable!! – See the powerful man who has endorsed him today.

Raila
Odinga has already indicated that he is interested in replacing Mousa Faki, who will retire this year.
Speaking
on Friday, Central Organisation of Trade Unions Secretary General, Francis Atwoli, said Raila Odinga fits the bill for the African Union Commission chairperson
job.
The
trade unionist asked the Kenya Kwanza government to launch an aggressive
campaign across the continent to ensure that Raila clinches the position.
“He
(Raila) has been tested and understands the social, political and economic
dynamics across the continent," Atwoli said.
“I hope
Raila Odinga will do a good job and that is what we were hoping for, I want to
thank the government which will front him as a candidate and we want the
government to go flat out to ensure he gets the seat.”
