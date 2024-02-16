RAILA ODINGA's journey to become AU President is unstoppable!! – See the powerful man who has endorsed him today.





Friday, February 16, 2024 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has received a big boost after one of the top leaders in Kenya endorsed his bid to become the next African Union Chairperson.

Raila Odinga has already indicated that he is interested in replacing Mousa Faki, who will retire this year.

Speaking on Friday, Central Organisation of Trade Unions Secretary General, Francis Atwoli, said Raila Odinga fits the bill for the African Union Commission chairperson job.

The trade unionist asked the Kenya Kwanza government to launch an aggressive campaign across the continent to ensure that Raila clinches the position.

“He (Raila) has been tested and understands the social, political and economic dynamics across the continent," Atwoli said.

“I hope Raila Odinga will do a good job and that is what we were hoping for, I want to thank the government which will front him as a candidate and we want the government to go flat out to ensure he gets the seat.”

