We will fully support Raila Odinga’s AU bid – ADEN DUALE says

Sunday, February 25, 2024 - Defence Cabinet Secretary, Aden Duale, has said the Kenya Kwanza Alliance government will fully support former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s bid to become Africa Union chairperson.
Speaking in Bura town during the flagging
off and inspection of several projects among them school buses and water
bowsers for Fafi schools on Saturday, Duale said that the time had come for the seat
to be occupied by a person from East Africa, describing Raila as a very good
national leader.
“We have decided in unison that
we support our fellow Kenyan (Raila) who is overqualified for the job,” Duale
said.
He said as a government, it is
their responsibility to make sure that he is fully supported so that he gets
the job.
He added:
"President William Ruto is
not a petty leader. He is a very good National leader. And for that reason, he
will lead from the front in ensuring that Raila clinches the seat."
