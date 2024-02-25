We will fully support Raila Odinga’s AU bid – ADEN DUALE says





Sunday, February 25, 2024 - Defence Cabinet Secretary, Aden Duale, has said the Kenya Kwanza Alliance government will fully support former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s bid to become Africa Union chairperson.

Speaking in Bura town during the flagging off and inspection of several projects among them school buses and water bowsers for Fafi schools on Saturday, Duale said that the time had come for the seat to be occupied by a person from East Africa, describing Raila as a very good national leader.

“We have decided in unison that we support our fellow Kenyan (Raila) who is overqualified for the job,” Duale said.

He said as a government, it is their responsibility to make sure that he is fully supported so that he gets the job.

He added:

"President William Ruto is not a petty leader. He is a very good National leader. And for that reason, he will lead from the front in ensuring that Raila clinches the seat."

The Kenyan DAILY POST