Ruto now reveals the secret deal he made with RAILA after meeting MUSEVENI at State House in Uganda – Hii imeenda!

Wednesday, February 28, 2024

- President William Ruto has revealed why he chose to back former Prime Minister Raila Odinga for the African Union Commission chairperson role for the first time since the duo met in Uganda on Monday.

Speaking during the investment Conference in Homa Bay County, Ruto reminded the residents that he had always drafted a plan to unite the nation after the controversial 2022 presidential election.

He asserted that no Kenyan ought to be excluded from government despite the outcome of the polls.

The deal agreed upon in Uganda while the duo was hosted by President Yoweri Museveni encompassed Ruto's promise to the nation.

"I was here during the campaigns here in Homa Bay and I promised you that there will be no loser here in Kenya.

"I promised that I would work so hard to ensure that everyone gets a space. Didn't I promise that?”

"There is a space for all of us. We want a win-win situation for all Kenyans. There are no Kenyans who are in the opposition and those in the government," he expressed.

While in Uganda, Raila lauded Ruto and Museveni for backing his bid, and at the same time recognized his perennial nemesis as the President of Kenya despite vowing never to recognize him as such earlier on after allegedly stealing his victory.

The Kenyan DAILY POST