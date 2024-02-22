Rapper KODAK BLACK freed from jail after drug possession charge is dismissed



Thursday, February 22, 2024 – American rapper, Kodak Black has been freed from the Broward County jail after Florida Judge Jose Martinez dismissed the drug possession charge against him.

The “Super Gremlin” rapper walked out of detention Wednesday night, meaning he’ll be free to witness the birth of his son due later this week.

“It was important for him to be out for the birth of his son,” his lawyer Bradford Cohen tells Rolling Stone. “This is his fourth child. He has been at every birth, so to miss the birth would have been very detrimental to him.”

Black, whose legal name is Bill Kapri, was arrested on Dec. 7 when Florida police allegedly found him asleep at the wheel of his black Bentley in a community neighboring Fort Lauderdale.

An officer said powder recovered from Kapri tested positive for cocaine at the scene, but follow-up lab testing revealed it was oxycodone. Once Kapri’s defense team submitted proof he had a July 2022 prescription for oxycodone, a Broward County judge rejected the drug possession charge on Feb. 9.

Kapri, 26, wasn’t immediately released two weeks ago because his arrest led to the revocation of his bond in a separate 2022 Florida case alleging trafficking in oxycodone.

It also triggered questions about whether he violated the three years of supervised release he was serving after former President Donald Trump commuted the three-year federal prison sentence he received for falsifying documents in the purchase of a firearm. The federal supervision was due to end this past January if he had no violations.

On Wednesday, U.S. District Court Judge Jose E. Martinez said Kapri did indeed violate the terms of his supervised release, but he sentenced the rap star to “time served with no supervised release to follow.”

Speaking after the hearing, Cohen said Kapri “essentially” pleaded to failing to report his “contact” with state police contact. After spending the last 10 weeks in lockup, Kapri is now free and clear of his federal case, Cohen confirmed.

“It’s a good resolution. The judge was very concerned about Kodak but also understood the nature of what was going on with state cases,” Cohen tells Rolling Stone. “The judge said lot of things that resonated with him in terms of prescription drugs, that you have to be very careful, and you have to watch exactly how you feel, what’s going on, and get help when you need help. The judge was very complimentary about the type of work Kodak does for the community, but he was also concerned, obviously, that he doesn’t do any harm to himself – and that he gets any type of help that he needs.”

Kapri is still facing prosecution in the 2022 trafficking case in Broward County and for a remaining tampering charge related to the December arrest.