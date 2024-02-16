AZIMIO principals endorse RAILA ODINGA’s bid to become AU Chairperson – BABA is equal to the task!!



Friday, February 16, 2024 - Azimio One Kenya Alliance principals have endorsed former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s bid to become the next Africa Union Chairperson.

On Thursday, Raila Odinga who was accompanied by former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo, announced that he was ready to go for the chairmanship of the African Union Commission.

During the presser, Raila explained why he was the best candidate for the job.

"I am inclined to accept the challenge and I am ready and I offer myself to be of service.

"I have asked my friend (Former Nigerian president Olusegun Obasanjo to continue to be a good ambassador and talk to other people," he said.

Following his announcement, Azimio principals led by Martha Karua, Kalonzo Musyoka, Eugene Wamalwa, and Jeremiah Kioni, issued a presser and endorsed Raila for Africa's topmost job

“As Azimio we endorse Raila for the chairperson following Thursday's public announcement," Kalonzo said.

"We call upon our compatriots to give support to Odinga."

The Kenyan DAILY POST