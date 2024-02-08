Popular country music couple JASON ISBELL and AMANDA SHIRES are getting divorced



Thursday, February 8, 2024 – Popular country music couple, Jason Isbell and Amanda Shires are reportedly getting divorced.

TMZ reported that Jason filed for divorce in Tennessee this week, citing irreconcilable differences. It was also gathered that there's an ironclad prenup that he wants the court to enforce.

The couple have been together for 11 years and court documents showed that their date of separation was December 3, 2023. Jason also requested for joint custody of their 8-year-old daughter, Mercy.

Jason said he and Amanda will enter a parenting plan and he also submitted a certificate highlighting that he recently obtained a parenting skills certificate that helps people navigate their children through divorce.

There's no mention of spousal support and it is presumed it is all hashed out in their prenuptial agreement which was executed 2 days before their wedding in 2013.

There's a restraining order that was submitted in his filing, but it's a standard thing in Tennessee and has nothing to do with claims of misconduct. It's simply there to tell both parties not to move any assets until a judge can go through and divide things up.

Jason also stated that there's a separate property between him and Amanda that needs to be allocated and divided.