O.J. SIMPSON diagnosed with prostate cancer

Friday, February 9, 2024 – O.J. Simpson is battling cancer.

The 76-year-old Pro Football Hall of Famer was diagnosed with prostate cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy in Las Vegas, according to Miami’s Local 10 News.

It is unclear if this is related to the cancer battle he divulged in a May 2023 video posted to X.

Simpson has been spotted in Sin City in recent weeks, looking frail and appearing to limp.

Simpson, also known for his acquittal in the 1995 murder case of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman, denied rumors he’s in hospice with a video posted to X on Friday, Feb. 9.





“Hospice? Hospice? You talking about hospice?,” he mockingly said with a laugh from the drivers seat of his car. “No, I’m not in any hospice, I don’t know who put that out there. Whoever put that out there, it’s like the Donald [Trump] say: can’t trust the media. In any event, I’m hosting a ton of friends for the Super Bowl here in Las Vegas. All is well. Take care, have a good Super Bowl Weekend.”

However, he did not comment on the prostate cancer report.

Watch him speak in the video below.